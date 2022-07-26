Swimming pool, arena are priorities for rec and events center

ELKO – The pieces are coming together for a planned events and recreation that could break ground in the fall of 2023.

Boys & Girls Club of Elko CEO Rusty Bahr recently updated the City’s Parks and Recreation Board on the project that gained support from the City Council and Elko County Commissioners after it was unveiled earlier this year.

According to an economic impact study by the Boys & Girls Club, Bahr said the events center could host about a dozen events a year and the city could see an annual economic impact of $38 to $50 million.

Bahr said an architect has not yet been selected, but plans are to move into “full-scale design within the next two months” after receiving input from various organizations.

“We’re meeting with groups like you, the Fair Board, the swim team and different groups to hear what you have to say,” he explained. “Then we’ll start hosting community meetings with our architect.”

Once constructed, the events center would book various events throughout the year, including four equestrian events, one major trade show, six concerts and one family event, in addition to local events such as the Silver State Stampede, Elko County Fair and Mining Expo.

Bahr said the events center could also pull in sporting events such as the Elko Senior Games. The Club has also reached out to organizations for gymnastics meets and the UFC, possibly to bring in an annual pro boxing event.

The combined events and rec center are estimated to cost $50 to 60 million for the project’s first two phases.

Financial estimates developed by the Club show the operating budget for the events center is at $2.7 million, with expenses coming in at $2.5 million. The recreation center’s projected revenue is $971,000, with $800,000 for expenses.

“We feel very good about that,” Bahr said of the rec center projections. “Also, remember, the City is going to commit $400,000 per year. With that, we can maintain this for the community.”

The cost of the event center is estimated at $31 million, with the rec center coming in at $21 million.

“The reason it’s a little bit lower is because a lot of the expenses come in on the rec center side,” such as land development and parking, Bahr explained. Future expansions are budgeted at another $12 million.

About 116 staff members for both facilities would also come on board.

Bahr said that in addition to letters of agreement from the City of Elko and Elko County, “all of our other major donors, which I can’t announce at this point, are either in or right there.”

Among the priorities for the events center are a new swimming pool due to the current condition of the Elko Municipal Pool, and a 6,500-seat arena.

Bahr told the City Parks and Recreation Board that due to the aging pipes beneath the Municipal Pool, “there is a push to see if we can get aquatic facilities” for the new events and rec center.

The question is, “Do we make this a competitive pool, or is this a recreational pool? Is it all indoor? Is it an indoor/outdoor pool?” he said.

Bahr suggested to the Parks and Recreation Board an indoor pool that would be controlled at an 86-degree temperature using the geothermal line, and expand to an outdoor pool with a sliding wall in the summer. He said the design could include two separate pools that would support recreation and competitive needs simultaneously.

Early feedback from the public and meetings seems to be leaning toward an indoor recreation pool, Bahr told the committee. “The indoor amenities need to be better.”

“We’re going to host community meetings and get input on what people want,” he added.

Tentative plans also call for a 6,500-seat capacity arena that could be constructed to meet PRCA regulations that would be 34,000 square feet, and attract a broader range of entertainers.

“This events center is made for major events, RV shows, rodeos and major concerts,” Bahr explained. Elko cannot bring in big-name concerts without the large capacity, “so that is dictating the size of this,” he said.

Bahr said over the past few months, a group from the Boys & Girls Club visited facilities in Florida, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and Las Vegas. They determined measurements and gathered financial and floor plan data on existing structures operated by Boys & Girls Clubs in those areas.

Bahr also addressed rumors about the events and rec center. He stated the Elko Main City Park, the Basque Clubhouse, and Head Start of Northeastern Nevada facilities would remain in their current locations. However, the Boys and Girls Club would own the land used for the events and rec center. If it isn’t used for a nonprofit, the land will revert to the City.

“Yes, the Boys and Girls Club will have to own that land to be able to do this. People won’t be able to donate to an entity that doesn’t own the land. However, just like everything else we own, it has to stay for that charitable purpose,” Bahr explained. “If it doesn’t or is not for that charitable purpose, we lose that land.”

Another rumor Bahr countered was the events center possibly competing against the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority in booking events.

“No, we’re not going to compete against them,” he said. “In fact, we’re going to enter a legal agreement with them that they have first right of refusal on events.”

The Club will also not oversee youth and adult sports activities. “We’re not taking over anything. We’re not taking over any scheduling,” Bahr said.

A condition of the letters of agreement from the City and County was to form an advisory board. Bahr said it would include two City Council members, two County Commissioners, the Nevada Gold Mines CEO, a Boys & Girls Club representative and three community representatives.

Community representatives are still undetermined, but Bahr suggested that those members could be from the Parks and Recreation Board, Silver State Stampede or Elko County Fair Boards.