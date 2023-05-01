ELKO – Two concepts for a new swimming pool are being designed for the recreation center and will go to the community for a vote, said Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr.

Bahr updated the Elko City Council on April 25 about the status of the rec center’s new pool, citing input from the public about the new aquatic center.

“We’ve heard from the community and a lot of people have said, 'We’ve got three months of good weather, so let’s make this an indoor/outdoor pool,’” Bahr said, noting further questions that came up from that idea. “Do we have two pools indoors? Do we do an indoor pool and an outdoor pool? How does this work?” he said.

The current facility has an outdoor pool that is open seasonally in warm weather and an indoor pool that is open year-round.

Bahr said now that the rec center is “under full design,” architects are working on two ideas with renderings and 3D models to submit to the public for a vote.

When the drawings are ready in about three to four weeks, Club representatives will go before the City Council for a full presentation, he added.

Proposed about a year ago by the Boys & Girls Club, the recreation and events center project would be constructed along Cedar Street where the Kump and Herrera ball fields are currently located.

The aquatics center would replace the five-decade old Municipal pool that has faced closures in recent years for ongoing repairs, including aging pipes and structural damage.

In 2018, the pool closed for several weeks due to a sagging wall and fears of a skylight falling into the water. The building also underwent a roof reconstruction and indoor replastering project that cost $719,239 in 2020.

The Elko Anaconda Swim Team has publicly supported the new pool since the rec center was announced, with coaches hoping it would allow the team to have a reliable facility for practices.