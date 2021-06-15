Swimming pool making a splash after COVID closure

ELKO — After being closed for over a year due to COVID-19 lockdown and renovations, the Elko City pool is finally open again. On June 7, the beloved pool was opened to the general public.
Aquatics Manager Nikki Johnson provided some behind the scenes details.
“We try to offer all programs for anybody,” Johnson said when asked what incoming customers can expect when they return. “It’s been a while since we’ve been able to offer open swim and swimming lessons with renovations and COVID. So, we have swim lessons coming on, lap swimming for adults, and water aerobics for people to take.”
Swimming lessons started June 14.
“There’s a lot to expect,” Johnson said. “If people would like the hours, go to the City of Elko’s website and go under the Swimming Pool department, those are the most current and correct hours.”
The swimming pool will be open this summer until August 27.
COVID-19 has been a major concern for everyone since lockdown began in March of 2020, but since the pandemic is finally beginning to slow down, regulations have begun shifting.
“The COVID guidelines are pretty lax right now,” Johnson explained. “[Elko] City has gotten to where masks are not mandatory, so that’s kind of nice for us. There’s no social distancing. The one thing we did keep was cleaning standards. We’ve had to cut some hours to make sure we can clean some more, but I found that that was the most important thing — to keep [the pool] as clean as we can. Other than that, there’s not many COVID restrictions.”
Although the pool may not have many COVID restrictions, it’s important to respect other businesses that do have guidelines in place. The relaxation of COVID guidelines is a light at the end of a very long tunnel.
During lockdown, the City Pool underwent a series of renovations. Johnson commented on what inspired the work.
“The first one was the wall that we have on the north side of the building. It structurally failed, so it was replaced a couple years ago. Then we kind of opened up for the summer before COVID hit and we had to close for COVID. We were able to open for a couple months last summer for lap swimmers and swim team. Then we had a complete renovation on the roof and the ceiling inside. We also replastered the indoor pool. We’ve had a lot done. It’s an old facility, so we are going to be looking at fixing and/or improving until we get a new one built.”
“I would say our biggest challenge is getting staff back,” Johnson said. “A lot of our staff moved away. I usually have a lot of college students that return, but I did not have a lot of college students return [this year]. We are very short staffed.”
Johnson said the pool usually employs 30 lifeguards, but this year there are only 20.
“So, if I have any that have time off, it’s really pushing us,” she said. “I don’t have as many instructors, but we are still offering swim lessons. I wish we could offer more, but we’re offering all we can.”
Elko City Pool is not currently looking to hire any more staff.
“We hired 12 people after the class, but right now we just don’t have time to teach a new class. We’re going to go with what we have this summer, and hopefully we can build through the next year and be able to open up more and kind of go back to our normal schedule.”
Lastly, Johnson commented on the most exciting thing about the pool’s reopening.
“I think for me it’s to see swim lessons again and to be able to provide that for the kids that weren’t able to have lessons for almost two years. Opening back up so that the public can use the pool again for open swim. Lap swimmers had their time to swim through all of it. Swim team has their time. Now it’s nice because our swim team numbers are back up to almost 100 kids on the team. They practice four hours a day and have a swim meet coming up on the 27th and 28th, our home meet. So, if you want to see what swim team is like, come on by and check it out.”
Johnson said the pool is offering all of its programs.
“It may not be what they used to be — and I know people get frustrated — but we’re trying our best to offer something for everyone this summer.”
“I’ve seen a lot of change,” Johnson stated. “I’ve been with the city for 30 years, and I’ve seen a lot. A lot of things that we’ve been able to offer that we couldn’t 20 years ago. Hopefully we can get back to what is normal by next summer and offer a little bit more for people.”
Although normal may look new and different after the many major events we’ve encountered, it will be normal nonetheless. We are approaching a post-pandemic era, and new and exciting things are headed Elko’s way.
The public reopening of the Elko City Pool is one big step toward more enjoyment and normalcy.