Swimming pool making a splash after COVID closure

Elko City Pool is not currently looking to hire any more staff.

“We hired 12 people after the class, but right now we just don’t have time to teach a new class. We’re going to go with what we have this summer, and hopefully we can build through the next year and be able to open up more and kind of go back to our normal schedule.”

Lastly, Johnson commented on the most exciting thing about the pool’s reopening.

“I think for me it’s to see swim lessons again and to be able to provide that for the kids that weren’t able to have lessons for almost two years. Opening back up so that the public can use the pool again for open swim. Lap swimmers had their time to swim through all of it. Swim team has their time. Now it’s nice because our swim team numbers are back up to almost 100 kids on the team. They practice four hours a day and have a swim meet coming up on the 27th and 28th, our home meet. So, if you want to see what swim team is like, come on by and check it out.”

Johnson said the pool is offering all of its programs.

“It may not be what they used to be — and I know people get frustrated — but we’re trying our best to offer something for everyone this summer.”