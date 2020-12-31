Swimming pool ready to reopen

ELKO – A newly repaired and updated Elko Municipal Pool will be reopened on Jan. 4 for the swim team and lap swimmers as just one of the City of Elko’s projects geared to recreation in anticipation of life returning to normal after COVID-19.
“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting emergency directives and economic chaos the City of Elko was able to maintain service levels and complete a number of critical projects” in 2020, said City Manager Curtis Calder.
The efforts also involved pond work at the Ruby View Golf Course, choosing a new golf management service, and bringing in goats to clean up the HARP trail. The city also completed the third and final phase of the Cedar Street Project in 2020 and a medical memorial at Elko Regional Airport.
The swimming pool roof reconstruction and the indoor pool replastering project cost the city a total of $719,239, Calder said. The reopening is under COVID-19 rules, so there is no recreational swimming yet.
Calder told the council in October that updates have added 20 years to the life of the 50-year-old pool, and Mayor Reece Keener said the pool “seemed like a money pit for so long.”
The relining of ponds at the Ruby View Golf Course cost the city $500,999.
The city will also have a new golf pro service in 2021. The council in December chose to negotiate with Duncan Golf Management of Reno to manage the golf course to replace Brad Martin, who is leaving at the end of this year.
The three-phase Cedar Street reconstruction project cost a little more than $2 million, and Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said in November that there “was a lot of sweat equity over a six-year period” to get the work under way and completed. He said the project was unique for the city because of flood control work and landscaping.
The Air Medical Memorial, a bronze sculpture, was unveiled at Elko Regional Airport on Nov. 18, the fourth anniversary of an American Medflight crash in Elko that killed four people. The memorial also honors those killed in an Access Air helicopter crash in 2004 southwest of Battle Mountain, including two medical personnel.
Calder said the city’s contribution to the memorial was roughly $70,000.
Calder also outlined several projects under way and to be completed in 2021, including the combined water, sewer and water reclamation departments shop that is budgeted to cost $8.8 million, new snow removal equipment under an Airport Improvement Program grant with a $445,000 budget, and a new automated system for airport parking, $61,591.
Calder said the city’s rollout of an Enterprise Vehicle Lease Program has started with two vehicles and four more coming.
Elko’s Redevelopment Agency decided in November to seek bids for a downtown beautification project that will involve landscaping the block ends in the downtown corridor, but any work on that project likely will be done in 2021. The cost was estimated at $600,000.