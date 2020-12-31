Swimming pool ready to reopen

ELKO – A newly repaired and updated Elko Municipal Pool will be reopened on Jan. 4 for the swim team and lap swimmers as just one of the City of Elko’s projects geared to recreation in anticipation of life returning to normal after COVID-19.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting emergency directives and economic chaos the City of Elko was able to maintain service levels and complete a number of critical projects” in 2020, said City Manager Curtis Calder.

The efforts also involved pond work at the Ruby View Golf Course, choosing a new golf management service, and bringing in goats to clean up the HARP trail. The city also completed the third and final phase of the Cedar Street Project in 2020 and a medical memorial at Elko Regional Airport.

The swimming pool roof reconstruction and the indoor pool replastering project cost the city a total of $719,239, Calder said. The reopening is under COVID-19 rules, so there is no recreational swimming yet.

Calder told the council in October that updates have added 20 years to the life of the 50-year-old pool, and Mayor Reece Keener said the pool “seemed like a money pit for so long.”

The relining of ponds at the Ruby View Golf Course cost the city $500,999.

