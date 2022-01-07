 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Syme to serve as treasurer for Nevada Realtors Association

Nevada Realtors officers

ELKO -- Nevada Realtors announced its newly elected officers that will lead the statewide association in 2022, led by incoming President Doug McIntyre.

McIntyre, a longtime Realtor based in Reno, will serve as NVR president in 2022. He is a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors.

Tom Blanchard, a former president of Las Vegas Realtors, will serve as NVR’s president-elect for 2022 and then become the state association’s president in 2023.

Trevor Smith, a past president of the Incline Village Realtors, will serve as NVR vice president in 2022.

Marcella Syme, a past president of the Elko County Association of Realtors, will serve as NVR treasurer in 2022.

NVR 2021 President Brad Spires of Gardnerville will serve as immediate past president in 2022. A former president of the Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors, Spires was honored this week as NVR’s Realtor of the Year.

