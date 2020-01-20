Take a closer look at your property assessment

The three percent cap on property taxes is not automatic. When someone purchases a home, they get a letter from the county assessor’s office which needs to be returned to the office in order to claim the three percent cap. People who own more than one property in Elko County can only claim the three percent cap for one of their properties.

A lot of people do not remember if they returned the letter when they purchased their home, but Russell said most people in the county actually have claimed their three percent property tax cap.

“We had a lot of phone calls, because I just put it out on Facebook about that,” Russell said last week. “People were saying, I need to sign my owner-occupied card. But most had already signed up.”

If you want to check whether your property is under the three percent tax cap, you can contact the Elko County assessor’s office at assessor@elkocountynv.net or call 775-738-5217.

There are some cases in which property taxes will go up more than three percent. If you do new construction on your property, the new construction is outside of the three percent cap for that one year. If the county or a city approves a new tax — which does not happen often — that new tax will be outside of the of the three percent cap for the first year.