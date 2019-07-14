ELKO – Northeastern Nevada firefighters responded to a blaze in the Tuscarora area late Friday night but it only burned one acre.
A storm moved through the region Saturday afternoon but was accompanied by scattered rainfall.
Elko's forecast for the week ahead calls for dry weather and highs in the lower to mid-90s.
There have been a few larger fires in surrounding areas, including one that prompted evacuations in the Reno area. The fire had burned an estimated 800 acres as of Saturday night and was started by target shooters, according to KOLO television in Reno.
A red flag warning was in effect Sunday for parts of western Nevada.
To the north, a lightning-sparked fire burned 1,000 acres east of Burley, Idaho, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Most of the wildfire activity this summer has been in Alaska, where dozens of blazes are burning across the state.
About 20 active fires were listed Sunday in the western US. The only one large enough to qualify for a Type 2 Incident Management Team was on the border of Arizona and Mexico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.