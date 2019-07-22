{{featured_button_text}}
Ruby fire

Polly Lore submitted this photo of the Range 2 Fire burning while cows graze in the foreground near the entrance to Lamoille Canyon.

 SUBMITTED

RENO – How can livestock grazing reduce the threat of wildfires in northern Nevada?

The Bureau of Land Management’s Nevada office is preparing an environmental impact statement on the topic and will accept public comments at meetings across the state, including one at Great Basin College on Tuesday evening.

The agency is evaluating the environmental effects of targeted grazing on invasive grasses that have raised the risk of wildfires in the Great Basin.

“We are taking this action because of the threat annual invasive grasses, specifically cheatgrass, play in altering fire regime conditions that intensify wildland fire frequency, duration and size,” Jon Raby, Nevada State Director, said. “The EA is intended to expedite implementation of projects across much of Nevada while complying with the law.”

The project aims to manage invasive annual grasses by using a variety of livestock grazing practices in the region, which includes Carson City, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Elko and Ely BLM districts.

The public is invited to submit comments between until Aug. 21. The document is expected to be completed in late January or early February 2020.

Elko’s meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at Great Basin College Room GT-130. Other meetings are planned in Winnemucca, Ely and Reno.

Written comments also may be submitted to: Nevada State Office, Attention NVSO Targeted Grazing, 1340 Financial Blvd., Reno, NV 89502-7147.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments