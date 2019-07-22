RENO – How can livestock grazing reduce the threat of wildfires in northern Nevada?
The Bureau of Land Management’s Nevada office is preparing an environmental impact statement on the topic and will accept public comments at meetings across the state, including one at Great Basin College on Tuesday evening.
The agency is evaluating the environmental effects of targeted grazing on invasive grasses that have raised the risk of wildfires in the Great Basin.
“We are taking this action because of the threat annual invasive grasses, specifically cheatgrass, play in altering fire regime conditions that intensify wildland fire frequency, duration and size,” Jon Raby, Nevada State Director, said. “The EA is intended to expedite implementation of projects across much of Nevada while complying with the law.”
The project aims to manage invasive annual grasses by using a variety of livestock grazing practices in the region, which includes Carson City, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Elko and Ely BLM districts.
The public is invited to submit comments between until Aug. 21. The document is expected to be completed in late January or early February 2020.
Elko’s meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at Great Basin College Room GT-130. Other meetings are planned in Winnemucca, Ely and Reno.
Written comments also may be submitted to: Nevada State Office, Attention NVSO Targeted Grazing, 1340 Financial Blvd., Reno, NV 89502-7147.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.