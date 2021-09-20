Tax rates and capital projects topic of school forum Tuesday

ELKO -- A review of the school bond proposal and capital improvement projects is the focus of a community forum set for Tuesday night at Elko High School’s new science building.

Marty Johnson of JNA Consulting, Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander and Director of Buildings and Operations Casey Kelly will give presentations starting at 6 p.m.

A question and answer session from the public will follow.

At the conclusion of the forum, the public is invited to tour the new EHS science building that opened on Aug. 30.

According to Zander, the forum is intended to be educational regarding tax rates, the bonds and the district’s capital improvement plan.

But it will not "encourage passage” of the 50-cent school bond in the upcoming special election on Dec. 14. “The school district can’t advocate to support a tax rate,” Zander explained last week. “We can provide information only.”

School trustees approved the bond proposal in May to continue capital improvement funding once the 75-cent Pay-As-You-Go property tax levy sunsets in 2022, after it failed to win renewal in the November 2020 election.

State law requires voter approval on any capital project funding for school districts.

