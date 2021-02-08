Te-Moak opens new Tribal Court

ELKO – About four years after the Te-Moak Justice Court was closed, a new Tribal Court was established on Saturday.

“The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada proudly announces the formal establishment of its Tribal Court consistent with its Constitution,” stated a press release from the Tribe.

“We are pleased to announce our new Te-Moak Tribal Court that will apply and interpret our laws and uphold the rights of our people,” said Joseph Holley, Te-Moak Tribe chairman. “The establishment of this Tribal Court aligns with Tribal Council initiatives and will better serve and administer justice for our entire community.”

The appointed judges, prosecuting attorney, court clerk and bailiff were sworn in during an investiture ceremony Feb. 6 at the Tribe’s headquarters at 511 Sunset St.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Tribal Court became immediately operational on Saturday. Previously, the Tribe relied on the federal government for judicial administration.

Presiding over the court is Judge Ramon Acosta, along with appellate Judge Sam Biers.

Also appointed were Anne Laughlin as the prosecuting attorney, Elisa Dave as court clerk, and Tildon Smart, bailiff/court officer.