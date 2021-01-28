Teachers, staff start vaccine process

ELKO – School district employees are lining up for the COVID-19 vaccine after it became available to academic staff within Tier 2.

Elko County School District is facilitating vaccines between teachers, administrators and staff and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, said Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson.

Robinson explained the district sent a headcount of employees to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, ensuring the hospital would have enough vaccines on inventory.

Last Friday, school district staff had the opportunity to schedule their vaccines before and after workshops during their professional development day.

“Employees interested in getting the vaccine made an appointment directly at the hospital,” she said, adding she thought the hospital was stocking the Moderna vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is unknown exactly how many employees received the vaccine or may get it later, Robinson said.

School district employees come under Frontline Community Support to receive the vaccines under state guidelines.

Education and childcare personnel, including pre-kindergarten and kindergarten through the 12th grade in public, private or charter schools, are eligible to receive the vaccine.