Teen faces murder, attempted murder charges in Reno shooting

RENO (AP) — Reno police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a double shooting south of downtown that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Police say Will Mendoza-Paniagua was booked into the Washoe County Jail early Monday on suspicion of open murder and attempted murder.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting near Moana and South Virginia Street and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One victim later died at a local hospital. The other remains in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

Mendoza-Paniagua was being held in the county jail Monday without bail.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at an upcoming court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reno homicide detectives at 775- 334-2188, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0