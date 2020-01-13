Teen faces murder, attempted murder charges in Reno shooting
Teen faces murder, attempted murder charges in Reno shooting

RENO (AP) — Reno police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a double shooting south of downtown that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Police say Will Mendoza-Paniagua was booked into the Washoe County Jail early Monday on suspicion of open murder and attempted murder.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting near Moana and South Virginia Street and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

One victim later died at a local hospital. The other remains in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

Mendoza-Paniagua was being held in the county jail Monday without bail.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at an upcoming court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reno homicide detectives at 775- 334-2188, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

