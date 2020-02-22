Teen tobacco ordinance pondered in wake of vaping injuries

ELKO – Is vaping a public health issue among Elko County teens? If so, would an ordinance prohibiting use, purchase and possession of tobacco products curb the problem?
In the past year, three Elko High School students have been transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for vaping-related illnesses. Two teens took hits of cannabis, and one vaped nicotine.
“That’s a pretty scary thing for us to be called to come to a student who is unconscious on the ground after consuming those substances,” said EHS Principal Tim Wickersham.
The rise of vaping among Elko County youth is prompting County Commissioners to look into an ordinance that, if approved, would make it an offense for minors under 18 years old to purchase, possess or use tobacco products, mirroring alcohol laws already on the books.
Wickersham has seen an uptick in vaping use on campus for three years. Since the start of school in August he has suspended 61 students for vaping on campus.
Last year, 113 students were disciplined, and the year before it was 25, but only because the trend was so new, “we didn’t even have applicable policies in place to address vaping.”
“As a high school administrator, I have to tell you I’m terrified with what I’ve seen over the last two years,” Wickersham told the commissioners on Feb. 5.
Vaping on the riseAfter an effort to reduce teen smoking, e-cigarettes — first marketed as a method to quit smoking — have replaced traditional cigarettes among many youths.
According to the PACE Coalition, about 28 percent of teens nationwide admit to vaping. In a survey of Elko County youth, about 49 percent said they vape.
“That’s almost twice the national average,” Wickersham said.
Students can acquire vaping devices and juices from a variety of sources, including parents. One parent told Wickersham that the vape was given to their child to help ease anxiety.
“We know from anecdotal evidence that these products are very easily obtained online or, as with alcohol, purchased for a minor, or obtained by other means,” Wickersham said.
The ability to conceal palm-sized devices within oversized clothing, such as a hoodie, adds to the problem, he said.
But nicotine is not the only “wax” or “juice” that students consume with their devices. The legalization of cannabis products also opened a product line, with CBD and THC juices available for purchase online or in recreational marijuana dispensaries.
School Resource Officer Aaron Hildreth said one of the EHS students who was rushed to the hospital had suffered a drug-induced psychosis caused by inhaling THC juice, which can be as much as 90 percent concentrate.
“We had a kid that had to be taken over to Utah and put in a mental health facility. He was there about a month or more because of a drug-induced psychosis caused by too much marijuana products. The only thing that was in his system was THC,” Hildreth said. “It was scary for his parents and us because no one knew what was happening. None of us had ever seen marijuana do that to anyone before.”
Hildreth said the levels of cannabis consumed in the 1960s and 1970s are about 2 percent compared with the high-concentrated level in THC juice today.
“There may be good things about marijuana [for medical patients], but one of the side effects could bring out schizophrenia and mental illness in people that are more susceptible to it,” Hildreth said. “I don’t think this would be happening if people were using the natural weed of the ‘60s or ‘70s.”
Hildreth said youth smoking had been on the decline for about 20 years. Then in 2018, e-cigarettes, which were initially marketed as a method to quit smoking, offered a variety of scents and flavors that invariably attracted teens to a new addiction.
“For every success story, look at how many more kids are hooked on nicotine,” Hildreth said. “We’ve got a whole new generation of nicotine addicts now because of vaping who would never have been nicotine users.”
A new law on the books?
Suspending students is the only consequence school administrators can levy against someone who is vaping in class or somewhere on campus, Wickersham said. Removing kids from school “is absolutely contradictory to everything we’re there for, and in the end, that doesn’t really help anyone.”
According to the Elko County School District, “smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes, smokeless cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and nicotine products are prohibited on District property.”
Further, the use of tobacco on school property is considered a violation that “may result in the appropriate discipline of the student.” Discipline ranges from in-school suspension to off-campus suspension lasting up to 10 days or more, to transfer or expulsion.
“I think our basic concern is the student’s perception that it’s OK because no one says anything,” Wickersham said. “It seems the lack of legal consequences constitutes tacit societal approval for this behavior. That’s how they view it: there’s no consequence, and no one investigates to see what they’re consuming.”
Nevada Revised Statute 244.3572, passed in the 2013 Legislature, allows county commissioners statewide to adopt an ordinance prohibiting an individual 18 and younger from purchasing, possessing or using tobacco products.
Elko County resident Tom Bruns referenced the law when he proposed the ordinance before County Commissioners Feb. 5. Legal recourse would support parents in educating children on the hazards of tobacco use, he said.
“To have a law like this would have allowed them not only to be punished but to inform me that they were doing something with tobacco,” Bruns said. “It would have backed me up as a parent.”
“We have laws against minors in possession of alcohol and possession of alcohol through consumption, but we don’t have laws to stop minors in possession of tobacco,” he continued.
After listening to Bruns and Wickersham, Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he supported drafting an ordinance, which would need two readings before it is approved.
“I think the testimony that Mr. Wickersham has provided is eye-opening, to say the least, or at least it is to me,” Andreozzi said. “I’m comfortable moving forward with this.”
Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza added his support to the proposed ordinance.
“I think this would be like a minor in consumption, or minor in possession deal, where if you’re caught smoking, we could issue a citation,” Narvaiza said. “It’s got to be done. You see these kids out there every morning vaping. It’s a sad deal.”