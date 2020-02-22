Teen tobacco ordinance pondered in wake of vaping injuries

“We had a kid that had to be taken over to Utah and put in a mental health facility. He was there about a month or more because of a drug-induced psychosis caused by too much marijuana products. The only thing that was in his system was THC,” Hildreth said. “It was scary for his parents and us because no one knew what was happening. None of us had ever seen marijuana do that to anyone before.”

Hildreth said the levels of cannabis consumed in the 1960s and 1970s are about 2 percent compared with the high-concentrated level in THC juice today.

“There may be good things about marijuana [for medical patients], but one of the side effects could bring out schizophrenia and mental illness in people that are more susceptible to it,” Hildreth said. “I don’t think this would be happening if people were using the natural weed of the ‘60s or ‘70s.”

Hildreth said youth smoking had been on the decline for about 20 years. Then in 2018, e-cigarettes, which were initially marketed as a method to quit smoking, offered a variety of scents and flavors that invariably attracted teens to a new addiction.