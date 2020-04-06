Telehealth, emergency dental at NV Health Centers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO -- Medical and dental services are available at Nevada Health Centers throughout the coronavirus quarantine.

To fulfill the mission of access to health care, NVHC announced a variety of ways in which patients can access care, which includes telehealth and emergency dental.

Nevada Health's Virtual Care program allows the center to evaluate patients from home using a smartphone, tablet or computer connected to the internet 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some restrictions may apply; visit NV Health’s website to learn more.

For those who need to visit in-person, NV Health Centers statewide are open as an access point. Measures are in place to protect patients, who will be screened for respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, etc. and may be asked to wear a protective mask, placed in a separate waiting area or in their vehicle.

Emergency dental services are available for those who have non-stop bleeding, painful swelling in and around the mouth, pain in the teeth or jawbone, gum infection, broken or knocked-out teeth, denture adjustment for cancer patients and those receiving radiation treatment, and adjustment for braces wires if there is pain in the cheek or gums.

To learn more about medical and dental visit options, call 775-738-5850 or visit nvhealthcenters.org.