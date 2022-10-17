Temperature drop, chance of precip this weekend

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s pleasant fall temperatures are expected to take a nose dive this weekend – and deliver the season’s first chance of snow.

Highs in the mid-70 will continue into Friday before dropping to the lower 60s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The weekend could also bring an end to the latest month-long dry spell. Showers are possible Saturday.

According to forecasters, the change in the weather is due to a trough that is expected to reach the Pacific Northwest later this week and then move south and east. “Therefore, confidence is high that this will bring valley rain showers and the first snowflakes of the season to northern Nevada's high elevations.”