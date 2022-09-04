Temperature records from 72 years ago fall in Elko

ELKO -- High temperature records have been broken in Elko each of the past three days, and four more days of triple-digit heat are in the forecast.

The high reached 98 at Elko’s airport on Thursday, breaking the old record of 97. The high climbed to 100 on Friday, breaking the old record of 98. And the high of 101 on Saturday broke the old record of 99.

Each of the previous record hot days were in 1950.

Other towns in the region broke or tied records as well.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs of 100 or more through Wednesday, dropping to 98 on Thursday.

Smoky skies are possible as wildfires continue to burn in California and the Northwest. The heaviest smoke is north of Elko.

Firefighters responded to one blaze Saturday afternoon in the Lamoille area. It burned 2.8 acres at a residence off Sunset Lane.

All of Nevada is under an excessive heat or red flag warning Sunday, except the Ruby Mountains and mountains in Southern Nevada.