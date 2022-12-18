Temperatures plunge in Elko County

ELKO – Temperatures in parts of Elko County dipped Sunday morning to lows not seen for some time.

The coldest spot was minus-24 at Charleston south of Jarbidge, according to a report posted by the National Weather Service.

Ryndon dropped to minus-18.

The temperature in Elko was around minus-12 at 8 a.m. Sunday, with freezing fog spreading around the region. The weather service posted a freezing fog advisory for most of southwest Elko County through 11 a.m.

The forecast calls for highs in the twenties Sunday and Monday, climbing above freezing Tuesday as another storm system brings a slight chance of snow.