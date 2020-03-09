You are the owner of this article.
Teppanyaki Japanese Fresh Grill opens in Elko
Teppanyaki Japanese Fresh Grill is now open and ready to serve the public.

ELKO — A new Asian eatery recently opened in a Plaza 49 building once inhabited by Subway. The menu is limited, but what they have is said to be very fresh.

The restaurant’s menu highlights noodle soups and bowls, soups and salads, and poke (raw fish) bowls with rice. Basically, you pick your protein and the servers combine it with your choice of starch and vegetables.

“Very good (we) finally tried it, said Mike Schwoob on Facebook. “It is fresh so if you’re looking for fast food, not the place to go. Only took 20 minutes for us and (it was) worth the wait. One of my new favs. Good idea to get a menu and call ahead if you’re in a hurry.

“My husband got a noodle bowl and I got the teppanyaki chicken entree and it was so good,” Gracie Daniels commented on Facebook. My husband said that the potstickers were some of the best he’s ever had. We will definitely be going back. The service was great.”

1924 Idaho St.

Plaza 49

777-8688

