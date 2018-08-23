SPRING CREEK – Former Spring Creek Association director Terry Lister was appointed to fill the vacancy on the board of directors Wednesday night.
Lister, who had served on the board as the director for Tract 200 for eight years and is the Elko County Roads Supervisor, was unanimously approved by the board to fulfill the term of Jim Jefferies, who was removed from the board in July.
Tract 200 residents Randy Hesterlee and John Lemke also filed to be considered for the appointment.
Earlier this week, Lemke withdrew his application, said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.
The seat was vacated July 9 when Jefferies was removed for violating the association’s code of conduct by circulating a petition to withdraw the Vista Grande section from the association.
Lister, who served from 2007 to 2015, addressed the situation in his remarks to the board, stating that he did not support the petition to withdraw.
“Petitions are definitely bad for any tract,” Lister said. “If anyone did their homework and asked questions, they would not want to be signing that petition.”
When asked by At-Large Director Molly Popp why he was willing to return to the board, Lister said because of his previous experience he felt he could step in without much difficulty.
“I’ve already gone through the budget and gone over the Committee of Architecture revisions from the last three years I haven’t been on the board,” Lister said, holding up the documents as he spoke.
Speaking next, Hesterlee said upon learning about the tract’s lack of representation he wanted to bring his background and knowledge of different types of governments to the association.
“I have experience on both sides of the table, as it were, mostly acting as an adviser to governing bodies,” Hesterlee said.
On his application, Hesterlee listed either advising or serving on various boards and commissions for the City of Elko, the City of Ely, Elko County and White Pine County, adding he also was a certified public manager with 30 years of service with the Nevada Department of Transportation.
“I possess the ability to make prudent, consistent judgments to the betterment of the constituents of the association,” Hesterlee said in his application.
Tract 400 Director Paddy Legarza said the board could benefit from the experience level of the two applicants both now and in the future.
“I’m thinking it would be nice if we could possibly appoint Terry to finish off the year and have Mr. Hesterlee attend meetings until he is ready to run for the position,” Legarza suggested, adding that director positions would be coming up in June.
Chairman Josh Park and At-Large Director Tom Hannum each agreed that both candidates were well-equipped to serve the association.
“Both candidates have a large amount of experience with the things we deal with regularly,” Park said.
Lister said after the meeting that depending on how “smooth” his time on the board is, he might consider running for a four-year term, but would step aside for his friend Hesterlee should he choose to run.
According to the association by-laws, a candidate cannot serve more than two successive terms, which gives Lister an opportunity to run for a third term.
Lister said it would depend on Hesterlee’s intentions next year.
“Randy is a great guy and a fantastic candidate,” Lister said. “If he wants to run, I’d probably step aside.”
Tract 300 director Pat Plaster, and Park, who represents Tract 100, will be up for re-election in June 2019. Legarza will be termed out.
At large director positions will be up for election in 2021.
On Thursday, Bahr announced a meet and greet with Lister is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Spring Creek Association’s offices at 401 Fairway Blvd.
“We hope the 200 Tract residents come and express concerns, what they would like to see happen, and be able to connect with their new tract director who is actively seeking feedback,” Bahr said.
So much for term limits, eh kids? I guess anything is waiverable when you want to "stack the deck".
