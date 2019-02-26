ELKO – Interested in a tour of Tesla’s Gigafactory? For high school juniors and seniors, a visit could lead to a career in renewable energy and a two-year college degree.
About 70 students, parents and teachers learned more about Tesla Inc.'s education initiative Feb. 25 at the Red Lion Inn and Casino. The electric car company is offering high school graduates an apprenticeship that includes full-time employment and a 20-credit scholarship from Truckee Meadows Community College in automation and robotics.
“We’re focusing on juniors and seniors for the trip to the Gigafactory for this program, specifically,” said Chris Reilly, workforce development and education lead at Tesla a few hours before the information session. “We want to have an open night where the parents can ask questions about Tesla and students can learn more about the career pathway.”
Recently, Tesla committed to a $37.5 million investment in K-12 education in Nevada for five years. Elko County School District secondary education director Chris McAnany said that the possibility for an “educational partnership with Tesla” is opening the door to “21st-century college and career opportunities.
“This would be one of the ways that we are ensuring Elko County students continue to receive access to cutting-edge educational opportunities that can lead them to post-secondary education and professional success,” McAnany said.
The apprenticeship pilot program began in 2017 at a Las Vegas school which had its own manufacturing career and technical education program, Reilly explained, inspiring the company to design a program that invited interested 11th- and 12th-graders to tour the Reno-based Gigafactory. Juniors participated in a resume workshop, while seniors interviewed for a full-time job as a production associate.
Reilly said Tesla started with 13 students in the pilot program, and increased to more than 50 apprentices in August, with Jobs for American Graduates also participating in the program.
“Our goal is to have 50-60 students from across the state every year start a career at Gigafactory as part of this program,” Reilly said. Although the company has two other Gigafactories – one in Buffalo, New York, and one in Shanghai, China – along with a new one being planned in Europe, Telsa decided to seek homegrown, untapped talent in the state, including rural Nevada.
“I think we see Nevada as a get-things-done state, and that mindset is consistent throughout,” Reilly said.
As a production associate, students build battery packs and electrical motors, taking online courses that directly relate to the hands-on experience they receive on the job. But it must be more than just a job for apprentices, Reilly emphasized. It must be a passion for the work that seeps into “every level of the company.”
“The biggest commonality we see at Gigafactory is a passion for Tesla’s mission,” Reilly said, “and that mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable energy future. … You see individuals who are here for that purpose.”
Teens who already have an interest in robotics may find their fit at Tesla because their “hands-on skills” have prepared them for working at the Gigafactory, Reilly added.
“If an individual has those in high school, they’re going to come into the workforce more confident and ready to jump in and make a difference,” he said.
The $2 billion company employs 7,000 at Gigafactory 1. So far, the factory is 5.4 million square feet and is not yet done growing, Reilly said.
“It’s real exciting because the facility at Gigafactory is 30 percent built,” Reilly said. For students “starting their career at a company and at a facility that is so early on in its development, there’s a lot of room for growth; kind of getting in on that ground floor.”
To that end, Tesla is reaching out to other rural schools for the apprenticeship program and a K-12 outreach, approaching other communities to inform students and parents of the possibilities of the future that await interested high schoolers searching for a tech-based career.
“We definitely see an opportunity to continue to do more of these,” Reilly said. “We want to work with the local community in every part we can when we’re growing like this, and that’s the same way we think about education.”
