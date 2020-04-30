Text of governor's latest coronavirus directive

SECTION 8 Directive 010 is hereby extended until May 15, 2020. Directive 010 is hereby modified to the extent that individuals may leave their residences for the additional purpose of picking up goods at non-essential retail businesses offering curbside delivery pursuant to Section 2 of this Directive Recognizing that COVID-19 is still present in Nevada and highly contagious, Nevadans are advised that they are safer at home and should avoid interpersonal contact with persons not residing in their households to the extent practicable. To reduce the spread of COVID-19 via respiratory transmission, the Nevada public should utilize face coverings in public spaces.

SECTION 9: Section 2 of Directive 013 is hereby amended. Golf, tennis, and pickleball activities may resume on May I, 2020 if they are able to operate in a manner that is consistent with social distancing guidelines, can do so without violating the provisions set forth in Directive 007, adopt sanitation measures intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and abide by all guidance promulgated pursuant to this Directive. This section shall not be construed to permit the reopening of businesses defined in Emergency Regulation NAC 414.300:(2)(a) through NAC 414.300C(2)(1), with the exception of retail businesses classified under NAC 414.XXX(2)(d), NAC 414.XXX(2)(g), and NAC 414.1OCX(2)(k).