Thanks to community support Lamoille Canyon made great strides in recovering from the Range 2 Fire

When federal employees were furloughed in winter of 2018/2019, NDOW also stepped in and led the aerial reseeding effort, yet another example of the incredible collaboration of agencies to get the job done. “We were happy to step in while everyone was on furlough, we cannot make things happen unless we all work together,” said Madi Stout, NDOW Wildlife Habitat Biologist.

“So far the area is looking great. The seeding took really well and I think our continued efforts are really going to further the success that we’re already seeing,” added Stout. “It is also a great way to get the community involved and to better inform them on the types of projects that we do as partner agencies.”

In addition, local businesses and organizations joined together to raise funds for the restoration effort, with High Desert Imaging contributing $10,000 towards the planting of native species such as sagebrush and bitterbrush. Other donors included Elko Federal Credit Union, Carter Engineering, Vanguard Charitable, Bree Richardson, Gerry Miller, Teresa Weaver-Davis, Byron Ingels, Egor Nozdya and Ann Patton. Bree Richardson has also been a great community advocate promoting the work being done in the canyon and all the volunteer opportunities.