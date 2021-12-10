 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids raises $14,000

Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids

More than $14,000 was raised for this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids. Posing with the goal board are, from left, founder Stacy Medina, Leslie Goicoechea of Communities in Schools, organizer Tabitha Stanley and Emma Le’anna of Communities in Schools. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – For six years, Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids has provided holiday meals to local families.

This year the fundraiser brought in $14,164, more than the organization's $10,000 goal, feeding 152 families. 

Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids is a "passion project" inspired by a company celebrating its goal of feeding five families, Medina said.

"I thought we could do better than that, and we did. We fed 35 families."

As a single mom, Medina said she also understood how difficult it was for some families to have a Thanksgiving dinner. "I was embarrassed to ask for help at times. That's how the passion project started."

Tabitha Stanley joined Medina to organize the food drive. Last year, Covid-19 prompted them to switch gears and accept cash donations or gift cards instead.

"We don't know how our fundraising will go in the future, but no matter what, we will keep thriving," Medina said.

People are also reading…

Communities In Schools, the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce, "and, of course, our amazing community" have supported the fundraiser over the years, she added.

The public can drop off donations at Communities In Schools or with the Chamber of Commerce at Sherman Station.

Medina can be reached for questions or more information at 775-340-8667 and Stanley at 775-299-8283. They can also be contacted at thanksgivingdinnerforthekids15@gmail.com.

Although Medina said she isn't sure exactly how much money has been raised over the years, she is confident that families in need have been served.

"We have proudly helped 1,000 families with our passion project."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

New artist at Elko County Art Club

New artist at Elko County Art Club

ELKO – A local artist recently began creating positive affirmation messages combined with photographs to nurture herself and help promote the …

Watch Now: EHS Pet Groomers

Watch Now: EHS Pet Groomers

Elko High School student pet groomers Alyssa Shinn and Monse Orozco talk about the first annual Pet Photos with Santa fundraiser that helps ne…

Watch Now: Related Video

Step inside the world of a sea turtle with this this turtle cam video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News