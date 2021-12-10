Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids raises $14,000

ELKO – For six years, Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids has provided holiday meals to local families.

This year the fundraiser brought in $14,164, more than the organization's $10,000 goal, feeding 152 families.

Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids is a "passion project" inspired by a company celebrating its goal of feeding five families, Medina said.

"I thought we could do better than that, and we did. We fed 35 families."

As a single mom, Medina said she also understood how difficult it was for some families to have a Thanksgiving dinner. "I was embarrassed to ask for help at times. That's how the passion project started."

Tabitha Stanley joined Medina to organize the food drive. Last year, Covid-19 prompted them to switch gears and accept cash donations or gift cards instead.

"We don't know how our fundraising will go in the future, but no matter what, we will keep thriving," Medina said.

Communities In Schools, the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce, "and, of course, our amazing community" have supported the fundraiser over the years, she added.

The public can drop off donations at Communities In Schools or with the Chamber of Commerce at Sherman Station.

Medina can be reached for questions or more information at 775-340-8667 and Stanley at 775-299-8283. They can also be contacted at thanksgivingdinnerforthekids15@gmail.com.

Although Medina said she isn't sure exactly how much money has been raised over the years, she is confident that families in need have been served.

"We have proudly helped 1,000 families with our passion project."

