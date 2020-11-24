 Skip to main content
Thanksgiving forecast for Elko area
ELKO – Travelers heading out for Thanksgiving could see some snow flurries Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 30% chance of snow in Elko.

“Not a lot of moisture to work with, though it will be cold enough for snow down to the valley floors,” stated forecasters. “Snow should be mainly limited to the mountains of Elko County (up to a couple of inches), with any valley shower expected to bring a dusting of less than half an inch of accumulation.”

The system will bring some breezy conditions, mainly in higher elevations.

Highs Wednesday will mainly be in the 40s before dropping back into the upper 30s on Thursday behind the system.

The weekend will bring mostly clear weather with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the teens.

