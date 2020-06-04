That’s 10: Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo continues after a decade

An open breakaway — no age limit — will cost $50, ropers can enter twice and will be a three-head average that is progressive after one run.

Team ropings will occur in the back arena on the infield.

According to the ACTRA (American Cowboys Team Roping Association) number system, the first roping will be a No. 6 handicap — time deducted for a lower team number and added for a higher number — costing $100 per roper and using a pick-one, draw-one format.

There will also be a youth roping that costs $20 per person.

Also, a straight-time No. 5-1/2 roping will take place and will cost $40 per person.

Saturday

The action of the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo will get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday with the youth branding — a fan favorite — as the next generation of hands embark in competition.

At noon, the slack for the barrel racing, steer stopping, team roping and breakaway roping will occur.

“We added breakaway this year,” Eary said.

Back to the race track at 3 p.m., the mixed branding will take place before the sheep riding across the way in the main arena at 5 p.m.