That's a wrap: Class of 2020 gets unique sendoff

As high schools worked to accommodate social distancing guidelines for large public gatherings in the wake of COVID-10, it was clear this graduation day would be different than anyone has ever witnessed.

Spring Creek graduates and best friends Owen Cregut, Rion Lynch and Toryn Reynolds were among the first graduates in the lineup with their cars following each other. For the group, the day will hold special memories.

“It felt special. I really liked it a lot,” Reynolds said. “It was nice having our own special day for us, and it really did feel memorable. I know they wanted to go for that, and I think they achieved it really well. Just an awesome day altogether.”

EHS senior Jayden Williams called the day “breathtaking and awesome” as her pickup truck waited in line on the school track. It was filled with her mother, father, grandmother, and siblings, along with pictures of others who were unable to be with her.

Both teens said the car parade added a unique touch to graduation as they and their classmates were cheered by their community on the way to the ceremony.

Reynolds said he felt “like a million dollars” riding down Lamoille Highway in the back of his pickup truck.