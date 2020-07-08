'The Art of Jack Malotte' to open Saturday at Folklife Center

From striking black and white line drawings to the bold and vibrant colors of works depicting contemporary Native American culture, artist Jack Malotte has made a career out of evolving into new mediums throughout his life.
“The Art of Jack Malotte,” a major retrospective of the 66-year-old Nevada native's work, will open Saturday in The Western Folklife Center’s Wiegand Gallery.
Meg Glaser, artistic director of the Western Folklife Center, said this is the first time the Western Folklife Center has had the opportunity to work with Malotte.
“We have had a great partnership with the Nevada Museum of Art over the years, so sometimes if they see an exhibit that they have produced that they think would be a good fit for us, they will approach us,” Glaser said. “The curator of this exhibition, Ann Wolfe, contacted me and said 'Jack Malotte is from your neighborhood. He represents traditional culture and contemporary Native American culture of this region.'”
Malotte, who was born in Schurz, and is Western Shoshone and Washoe, said this exhibit is different than a typical art exhibit, which might have a specific theme or featured artistic style.
“This (exhibit) is like taking a day here of my life, a week here, and seeing all of them put together,” he said Wednesday.
Organized by the Nevada Museum of Art, in Reno, the exhibit will feature between 150 and 200 of Malotte’s works, spanning from his time as a high school student during the 1960s to his modern day pieces.
Malotte currently resides in Duckwater, a rural community located in central Nevada. An enrolled member of the South Fork Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone, he makes artworks that celebrate the Great Basin with a focus on contemporary Native American political issues.
“Sometimes I feel good, sometimes I just feel bad about something and that is when I do the political things,” Malotte said. “Sometimes it gets stuck in my head and I get mad and once I get it out on paper, whatever my ideas was, I feel better, not 100 percent but I do feel better.”
Some of Malotte’s more political works include a piece from 1983 titled “Don’t Dump On Us.” The work features a colorful sky of red and blue, while a Native American man is pictured in front of a toxic waste dump, holding a sign that reads, “Don’t Dump On Us.”
Malotte said initially, this art show was just supposed to feature a selection of his work, but when Curator Ann Wolfe of the Nevada Museum of Art realized how much of his work he had kept, it was decided to do an all-out retrospective.
“Some people have said to me that they didn’t realize that I did so many different things,” he said.
Malotte said that while some artists focus on one style or medium for most or all of their careers, he enjoys learning new styles and techniques.
“I was always wanting to try new things all the time, I would get bored with something, like just doing pencil drawings, so I would try something else,” he said. “I would go to the art store and just walk through the aisles and find something I had never done before, like a pen or something, and I would go try that out.”
“I put myself all the way in it,” Malotte added.
"The Art of Jack Malotte" exhibition is on loan from the Nevada Museum of Art through December.
