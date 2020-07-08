'The Art of Jack Malotte' to open Saturday at Folklife Center

Organized by the Nevada Museum of Art, in Reno, the exhibit will feature between 150 and 200 of Malotte’s works, spanning from his time as a high school student during the 1960s to his modern day pieces.

Malotte currently resides in Duckwater, a rural community located in central Nevada. An enrolled member of the South Fork Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone, he makes artworks that celebrate the Great Basin with a focus on contemporary Native American political issues.

“Sometimes I feel good, sometimes I just feel bad about something and that is when I do the political things,” Malotte said. “Sometimes it gets stuck in my head and I get mad and once I get it out on paper, whatever my ideas was, I feel better, not 100 percent but I do feel better.”

Some of Malotte’s more political works include a piece from 1983 titled “Don’t Dump On Us.” The work features a colorful sky of red and blue, while a Native American man is pictured in front of a toxic waste dump, holding a sign that reads, “Don’t Dump On Us.”

Malotte said initially, this art show was just supposed to feature a selection of his work, but when Curator Ann Wolfe of the Nevada Museum of Art realized how much of his work he had kept, it was decided to do an all-out retrospective.