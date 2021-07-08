The bigtime: Stampede on the Cowboy Channel for 2nd time

Through a commercial, the PRCA and the Cowboy Channel have been advertising coverage of 100 rodeos in a 100-day span.

“I remember announcing the Wrangler World of Rodeo when we were on ESPN, and I think we only had 10 rodeos on TV before the NFR,” Medders said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a lot to do with the never-before-seen turnout in 2020, but added money also played a big part — $8,500 added to the bareback riding, the saddle bronc and the bull riding.

As for timed events, $4,250 was pushed to the pots of the steer wrestling, tie-down roping and both sides of the team roping — heading and heeling.

“It was a lot of fun. I don’t think they’ve ever had a rodeo that big there as far as entrants or talent,” said PRCA announcer Jody Carper. “COVID helped, but the Stampede committee did a lot of work and got more added money.”

Several arena records fell.

Aboard Bar T Rodeo’s “Jitter Bug,” Riggin Smith saw the 87 set in 2010 by Jesse Wright and raised the stakes — spurring the red roan for a new standard — posting an 88 for the record.