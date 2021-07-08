The bigtime: Stampede on the Cowboy Channel for 2nd time

ELKO — A lot of things are required to make a rodeo successful: talented competitors, a supportive community, an able committee, competent production crews — both visual and audial — great stock, selfless volunteers, sponsors and businesses trusting the aforementioned enough to take a chance.
In 2020, the Silver State Stampede had all of the above, and then some, thanks to the Stampede board, stock contractor Bar T Rodeo Company, Walton Scoreboards, Inc. and Backlash Media, Atkinson Sound and Living With Fire — the proud sponsor of the Silver State Stampede Jumbotron.
Following what was without a doubt the best Stampede field and performances of all-time — welcoming a total of 624 Wrangler National Finals qualifications and 51 world titles across the most-talented entrants ever seen in Elko — the rodeo has partnered with the Cowboy Channel for the second year.
“The PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) does the negotiations with the rodeos they want to air, and we do the broadcasting side,” said Cowboy Channel President and General Manager Jeff Medders. “Patrick (Gottsch) — Rural Media Group CEO — has been pretty aggressive and we are doing as many rodeos as we can.”
Medders said the number of rodeos covered by the Cowboy Channel — which can be viewed online, across an app and on TV — is “way up there.”
Through a commercial, the PRCA and the Cowboy Channel have been advertising coverage of 100 rodeos in a 100-day span.
“I remember announcing the Wrangler World of Rodeo when we were on ESPN, and I think we only had 10 rodeos on TV before the NFR,” Medders said.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a lot to do with the never-before-seen turnout in 2020, but added money also played a big part — $8,500 added to the bareback riding, the saddle bronc and the bull riding.
As for timed events, $4,250 was pushed to the pots of the steer wrestling, tie-down roping and both sides of the team roping — heading and heeling.
“It was a lot of fun. I don’t think they’ve ever had a rodeo that big there as far as entrants or talent,” said PRCA announcer Jody Carper. “COVID helped, but the Stampede committee did a lot of work and got more added money.”
Several arena records fell.
Aboard Bar T Rodeo’s “Jitter Bug,” Riggin Smith saw the 87 set in 2010 by Jesse Wright and raised the stakes — spurring the red roan for a new standard — posting an 88 for the record.
Louisiana’s Will Lummus wasted no time to slam down the winning run in the steer wrestling, lighting up the scoreboard and tying the arena record with a time of 3.6 seconds.
During the final performance of the team roping, Baker City, Oregon’s Garrett Rogers and Ellensburg, Washington’s Jake Minor took their throws — stopping the clock in 4.2 seconds and matching the previous arena record set by Dustin Egusquiza and Kory Koontz from 2018.
The Stampede record was not beaten in the tie-down roping, but it was matched twice — Garrett Busby, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Fillmore, California’s Tyler Forsberg each matching the previous gold standard of 8.0 set by J.C. Malone during the 2016 Stampede.
Carper was unsure of the arena record in the bareback riding, but if he didn’t break it — Terrebonne, Oregon’s Austin Foss stroked his heels close to the fire and blasted Bar T Rodeo’s “Head Honcho” for 86.5 points.
Watch the 2021 Silver Stampede — which runs Friday through Sunday — on the Cowboy Channel (Channel 232 on Dish Network and Channel 603 on DirecTV), which also streams live online across the Cowboy Channel Plus app.