The bigtime: Stampede on the Cowboy Channel for 2nd time
The bigtime: Stampede on the Cowboy Channel for 2nd time

ELKO — A lot of things are required to make a rodeo successful: talented competitors, a supportive community, an able committee, competent production crews — both visual and audial — great stock, selfless volunteers, sponsors and businesses trusting the aforementioned enough to take a chance.

Watch Now: Elko Rodeo History: Cynthia Delaney/Elko Daily Free Press

In 2020, the Silver State Stampede had all of the above, and then some, thanks to the Stampede board, stock contractor Bar T Rodeo Company, Walton Scoreboards, Inc. and Backlash Media, Atkinson Sound and Living With Fire — the proud sponsor of the Silver State Stampede Jumbotron.

Following what was without a doubt the best Stampede field and performances of all-time — welcoming a total of 624 Wrangler National Finals qualifications and 51 world titles across the most-talented entrants ever seen in Elko — the rodeo has partnered with the Cowboy Channel for the second year.

Morgan Wilde

Morgan Wilde rides Bar T Rodeo's Lady Vain for 78 points during the 2016 Silver State Stampede at Elko County Fairgrounds. Wilde tied for first in the bareback riding with Evan Jayne, each earning $2,018. The ride can also be seen in the background, thanks to the full-color LED video replay display board from Walton Scoreboards, Inc., out of Billings, Montana. The board will be on display for the fourth year during the 2021 Stampede, and the rodeo will be broadcast by the Cowboy Channel and across the Cowboy Channel Plus app.

“The PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) does the negotiations with the rodeos they want to air, and we do the broadcasting side,” said Cowboy Channel President and General Manager Jeff Medders. “Patrick (Gottsch) — Rural Media Group CEO — has been pretty aggressive and we are doing as many rodeos as we can.”

Medders said the number of rodeos covered by the Cowboy Channel — which can be viewed online, across an app and on TV — is “way up there.”

Through a commercial, the PRCA and the Cowboy Channel have been advertising coverage of 100 rodeos in a 100-day span.

“I remember announcing the Wrangler World of Rodeo when we were on ESPN, and I think we only had 10 rodeos on TV before the NFR,” Medders said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a lot to do with the never-before-seen turnout in 2020, but added money also played a big part — $8,500 added to the bareback riding, the saddle bronc and the bull riding.

As for timed events, $4,250 was pushed to the pots of the steer wrestling, tie-down roping and both sides of the team roping — heading and heeling.

“It was a lot of fun. I don’t think they’ve ever had a rodeo that big there as far as entrants or talent,” said PRCA announcer Jody Carper. “COVID helped, but the Stampede committee did a lot of work and got more added money.”

Jody Carper

Jody Carper will announce the Silver State Stampede for the third-consecutive year from Friday through Sunday, at Elko County Fairgrounds.

Several arena records fell.

Aboard Bar T Rodeo’s “Jitter Bug,” Riggin Smith saw the 87 set in 2010 by Jesse Wright and raised the stakes — spurring the red roan for a new standard — posting an 88 for the record.

Riggin Smith

Riggin Smith spurs Bar T Rodeo's "Jitter Bug" for 88 points during the Sunday performance of the 2020 Silver State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds, setting a new arena record.

Louisiana’s Will Lummus wasted no time to slam down the winning run in the steer wrestling, lighting up the scoreboard and tying the arena record with a time of 3.6 seconds.

Will Lummus

Will Lummus ties the Silver State Stampede record for the fastest time in the steer wrestling, stopping the clock in 3.6 seconds during the 2020 Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds. Lummus won the bull dogging and took home $2,454.

During the final performance of the team roping, Baker City, Oregon’s Garrett Rogers and Ellensburg, Washington’s Jake Minor took their throws — stopping the clock in 4.2 seconds and matching the previous arena record set by Dustin Egusquiza and Kory Koontz from 2018.

Garrett Rogers

Garrett Rogers turns a steer in the team roping for partner Jake Minor during the Sunday performance of the 2020 Silver State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds. Rogers and Minor tied the arena record with a time with a 4.2 seconds. They each won $3,474 on the run.
Jake Minor

Jake Minor pulls his slack on a heel shot Sunday for partner Garrett Rogers during the team roping of the 2020 Silver State State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds. The duo stopped the clock in 4.2 seconds, tying the arena record. Rogers and Minor each collected $3,474 on the run.

The Stampede record was not beaten in the tie-down roping, but it was matched twice — Garrett Busby, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Fillmore, California’s Tyler Forsberg each matching the previous gold standard of 8.0 set by J.C. Malone during the 2016 Stampede.

Garrett Busby

Garrett Busby dismounts his calf horse during the tie-down roping of the 2020 Silver State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds. Busby and Tyler Forsberg each tied the arena record with matching times of 8.0 seconds, winning $2,623 apiece.
Tyler Forsberg

Tyler Forsberg ties the arena record of the Silver State Stampede with an 8.0-second run during Sunday 2020 performance of the tie-down roping at Elko County Fairgrounds. Forsberg's time matched the 8.0 of Garrett Busby during the Friday performance. Each cowboy earned $2,623 and split the victory.

Carper was unsure of the arena record in the bareback riding, but if he didn’t break it — Terrebonne, Oregon’s Austin Foss stroked his heels close to the fire and blasted Bar T Rodeo’s “Head Honcho” for 86.5 points.

Austin Foss

Aboard Bar T Rodeo's "Head Honcho," Austin Foss showed the bucker who was the boss with an 86.5-point bareback ride during the Saturday performance of the Silver State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds. Foss took home the title and pocketed $3,260.

Watch the 2021 Silver Stampede — which runs Friday through Sunday — on the Cowboy Channel (Channel 232 on Dish Network and Channel 603 on DirecTV), which also streams live online across the Cowboy Channel Plus app.

