The Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on Big Ledge Mine Closure Plan Amendment

ELKO — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wells Field Office is seeking public comment to identify issues to be analyzed in an environmental assessment on a plan of operations amendment submitted by National Oilwell Varco for the permanent closure of the Big Ledge Mine pit. The comment period closes Oct. 21, 2020.
The proposed plan amendment is designed to permanently close the Big Ledge Mine by backfilling the pit and eliminating the pit lake. Actions associated with the closure would include: management of acid rock drainage by treating the water to Nevada water quality standards; initial pumping of water from the pit lake via a buried pipeline to lined evaporation ponds located adjacent to Elko County Road 753 (west pond area near Tabor Creek) or at the Dry Creek Mill Site (east pond area); continued operation and closure of the authorized West waste rock facility catchment pond; managing post-pit water drawdown solids in the open pit; managing salts in lined evaporation ponds resulting from evaporation activities; filling the open pit with oxide rock after the pit water has been drawn down; and closure monitoring. Although both the west side pond option and east side pond option will be analyzed as part of the proposed action, National Oilwell Varco will only choose one pond area for the evaporation ponds and associated infrastructure.
“This proposed project ensures the BLM protects and allows Tabor Creek to be accessed for fishing opportunities for future generations,” said Brady Owens, Assistant Field Manager for the Wells Field Office.
The Big Ledge Mine, which has been in operation since 2007, is in the northern Snake Mountain Range approximately 60 miles north of Wells, Nevada in Elko County. The entire project consists of the Big Ledge Mine, the Dry Creek Mill Site and the Stormy Creek Mill Site. The proposed closure activities would only take place at the Big Ledge Mine where mining activities have ceased, and the operator has begun working towards closure.
More information can be found on the project website: https://go.usa.gov/xGEad
Comments and input should be submitted to the BLM as described below by Oct. 21, 2020. Written comments on the Big Ledge Mine Plan of Operations amendment can be submitted via the following methods:
Mail:
BLM Wells Office
Attn: Aili Gordon
3900 East Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801
Email: WellsFO_NEPA@blm.gov
Fax: (775) 753-0347
Before including your address, phone number or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
If you have questions, please contact Aili Gordon at agordon@blm.gov or call (775) 753-0200.
