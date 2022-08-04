The Good Deed Project coming to Elko

ELKO – The Good Deed Project is coming to Elko.

Mandy Telleria, who grew up in Elko County, is returning to her hometown to start a branch of her nonprofit, the Good Deed Project, in the area.

Starting in 2014 as a 501©3 nonprofit, the organization assists other groups, families and individuals with limited resources, some of whom were displaced due to Covid-19.

According to Telleria, the nonprofit seeks to “provide home rehabilitation and other services to improve their living conditions and quality of life.”

More than that, she said it lifts the burden off families who might have costly home repairs. appliance breakdowns or no furnishings that might be an additional stress to a low-income situation.

This week, she has been meeting with community stakeholders and organizations, making connections and seeking partnerships with other groups that support low-income families.

According to Telleria, the organization plans to “team up with local nonprofits to bring in resources and help them further meet the needs of the people of Elko.”

“There’s no one in town that provides the services we have,” she said. “That’s where there’s a gap. There are agencies that provide food assistance, some utility and financial assistance. There really isn’t an organization that helps with home repairs.”

In Las Vegas, she recalled helping a family of six living in manufactured housing who lost electricity in most of the home except for one room. “They’re not able to call an electrician, they don’t have the finances to do that. But we can go and evaluate the situation and get the power back on.”

The Good Deed Project would be “supplementing some of the other needs that opens up some finances. It gives them a little more money in their pocket so they can focus on daycare or utilities.”

She also described a ripple effect that would create less stress in homes for both parents and children.

Although Telleria developed the nonprofit in Las Vegas, she said the organization would have an Elko office and warehouse operated with local staff “with us offering guidance and me being here quite often.”

“We’re not going to be from a distance, trying to figure it out,” she said. “We’re going to be hands on, boots on the ground with locals running the organization.”

Born in Elko County, Tellaria lived on the Maggie Creek Ranch before moving to Las Vegas after graduating from Elko High School in 2001. She attended University of Nevada Las Vegas for a degree in architecture.

“The intention were always to get my education, come back and contribute to my hometown,” she said. “It took me a little while longer than I would have liked to come back and contribute to the community. I think now is a really great time.”

Growing up, Telleria recalled watching her mother raise her while working multiple jobs. She said it was a factor in seeing the development of the Good Deed Project in Las Vegas.

Telleria has maintained her connection to Elko County over the years. In 2017, Telleria, along with volunteers, brought carpets and mattresses for families whose homes were affected by the Humboldt River Flood.

She recalled how donors willingly gave her materials and resources for her to bring to Elko without question.

“We had companies in Vegas that knew it was going to help families,” she said. “They didn’t say, ‘If it’s going to Elko so we’re not going to donate.’ I think that’s special to share resources through communities.”

“I live in Vegas, but I’ve never really left. I still have ties to this community, I still love this community,” she said. “It’s more that I am able to share the resources that we’ve built in Las Vegas and being able to bring them back here.”

Since its founding, the organization said it has completed more than $250,000 in facility improvements to teen shelter Living Grace and Nevada’s second largest domestic violence shelter, S.A.F.E. House; a number of home renovations; and countless home repairs. For two years, volunteers have helped donate and deliver furniture to those in transition from homelessness as well as provide a holiday meal to hundreds of Nevada residents.

The nonprofit received state recognition when it was awarded the 2021 Gold Governor’s Points of Light Award.

For more information, visit www.thegooddeedproject.org.