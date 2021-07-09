 Skip to main content
The Great Humboldt Duck Race
top story

The Great Humboldt Duck Race

The Great Humboldt Duck Race

ELKO -- The Great Humboldt Duck Race will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Angel Park. There will be a $1,500 prize for first place.

Everything Elko is sponsoring the first ever "Lame Duck Award" for $250 (the last duck to cross the finish line).

All proceeds go toward free museum programs and projects and to Igloo Rec Center’s campaign for an ice skating rink.

The museum thanks sponsors who helped make this fun community event possible: Henderson Bank Building, Modern Concrete, Susan Zerga, Canyon Construction, 4 Seasons Towing and the City of Elko Fire Department.

Museum's mystery photo collection:

