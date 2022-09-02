The high cost of getting to school: Elko district to look at raising transportation reimbursement

ELKO – Families who transport students to school in place of a school bus currently receive only 17.5 cents per mile for paved roads and 20 cents per mile for dirt roads, but Elko County school trustees plan to look at hiking that reimbursement to better reflect current fuel prices.

The reimbursement provisions came up during discussion and approval of a request to rezone the entire Winecup Gamble Ranch in northeastern Elko County to be within the Wells school boundary for consistency as ranch families may move from one ranch division to another.

Trustee Jeff Durham of West Wendover, who quipped that he is often the one pushing for budget restraint, said 17 cents and 20 cents a mile “is just not equitable at all.” The board president, Teresa Dastrup, agreed the board should look at updating the policy.

Shannon Glascock, who requested the rezoning change for families on the Winecup Gamble Ranch, said her family spent roughly $1,500 a month in the prior school year transporting students while the school district provided a little more than $250 a month for the costs.

She told the school board the high costs are “kind of a breaker” for some ranch families who home-school their children instead, and she thought more parents would send their children to school with a higher reimbursement.

Glascock also pointed out in a letter to the school board that the district only reimburses for one round trip per day, but parents make two trips, and she said in that letter that “it has been a financial burden on all our ranch families transporting their children to and from school. Realistically, it can’t be sustained with the trending inflation and rising cost of fuel.”

Superintendent Clayton Anderson said school policy requires the district to weigh the costs for a bus route versus reimbursing families to drive their children to school, and decisions are based on the costs to the district.

The school board voted only on the rezoning, however, leaving bus routes to the administration.

Glascock had asked the school board at its Aug. 9 meeting to put a request for rezoning on the agenda for action, and she said at the Aug. 23 meeting that the change in rezoning to put all divisions within the Wells boundary would help with reimbursement qualifications.

The Winecup Gamble Ranch has three divisions -- the Winecup, Gamble and Independence Valley divisions -- and currently the Independence Valley and Winecup divisions are within the Wells school boundaries, but the Gamble division is in the West Wendover boundary, she told the school board.

Glascock said in her letter to the Elko County School District Board of Trustees that ranch workers have 27 children from infants to high schoolers within the three districts, and the “ultimate goal is to see transportation to Wells Combined Schools for all three divisions.”

She said at the Aug. 23 meeting, however, that there may still be families who seek variances to allow their children to continue at West Wendover schools, but there would be the consistency of one boundary. Some children go to school in Montello and that would continue.

Glascock, who pressed last year to reopen the Montello school, said she wants to see that school stay open as it is only seven miles from a portion of the ranch.

The school district doesn’t pay reimbursement when families receive variances, so they “take care of their own transportation,” Anderson said.

He said the boundaries were changed in the past to West Wendover instead of Wells for families on the east side of the Pequop Mountains to avoid buses climbing the Pequops on Interstate 80 in bad weather. There were delays and missed school days.

A longer bus route to bring children from the other side of the Pequops to Montello and Wells would mean long drive times and higher transportation costs, Anderson said, also pointing out that the district has trouble finding bus drivers for rural areas.