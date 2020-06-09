The ‘other virus’: Keep horses, people safe from West Nile

SPARKS -- The Nevada Department of Agriculture urges horse owners throughout the state to vaccinate against West Nile Virus, the leading mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States that can cause severe illness in a horse’s brain, spinal cord and nervous system.
Every year, the NDA monitors for the virus and other diseases carried by mosquitos, such as Saint Louis Encephalitis and Western Equine Encephalitis.
“In the Animal Disease Laboratory, we test mosquito sample pools from across the state to survey for all three diseases and report our findings to local health departments,” Laura Morrow, Animal Disease Laboratory supervisor, said.
Nevada residents should take precautions such as eliminating mosquito-breeding sites, using insect repellents and keeping horses vaccinated.
“Owners should consult with their veterinarian to establish a management plan, including vaccination for West Nile Virus,” said NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell. “Appropriate preventative care, such as decreasing exposure to mosquitos and timely vaccination, are both important in preventing mosquito-borne diseases.”
Mitchell said minimizing horse exposure to mosquitos can be just as important as vaccination. Mosquito exposure can be minimized with the use of deterrents and elimination of unnecessary standing water around barns and stalls (troughs, buckets, tires, pans, etc.).
WNV has been prevalent in Nevada since 2004, while SLE and WEE have been widespread in the western United States for decades. All three can cause severe disease and death in horses and humans.
Testing is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.
