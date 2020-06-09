The ‘other virus’: Keep horses, people safe from West Nile

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPARKS -- The Nevada Department of Agriculture urges horse owners throughout the state to vaccinate against West Nile Virus, the leading mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States that can cause severe illness in a horse’s brain, spinal cord and nervous system.

Every year, the NDA monitors for the virus and other diseases carried by mosquitos, such as Saint Louis Encephalitis and Western Equine Encephalitis.

“In the Animal Disease Laboratory, we test mosquito sample pools from across the state to survey for all three diseases and report our findings to local health departments,” Laura Morrow, Animal Disease Laboratory supervisor, said.

Nevada residents should take precautions such as eliminating mosquito-breeding sites, using insect repellents and keeping horses vaccinated.

“Owners should consult with their veterinarian to establish a management plan, including vaccination for West Nile Virus,” said NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell. “Appropriate preventative care, such as decreasing exposure to mosquitos and timely vaccination, are both important in preventing mosquito-borne diseases.”