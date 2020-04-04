The Outside Guide: Practice safe recreation during coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Guidance from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service indicates that opportunities to continue dispersed outdoor recreation should remain available during the current reality we are all facing as a result of COVID-19.

The National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council and Nevada Outdoor School (NOS) believe it is possible to abide by social distancing and other recommended guidelines while getting outdoors and engaging in all sorts of outdoor recreation — including off highway vehicles (OHV) recreation. But, ultimately, it is up to the individual to decide if getting outdoors is the right thing to do.

Safety is a core value at NOS and we promote safe and responsible recreation. Today, and for the foreseeable future, safety is even more important than ever if you choose to ride your OHV. Many hospitals are at or near capacity. This may not only make it difficult for you to get the care you need should you get injured, you may also turn the attention of hospital staff away from focusing on addressing the needs of other patients.

Please carefully consider the potential implications should you hit the trails. Make decisions that make sense for you and your family and that abide by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and other federal, state, and local agencies and governments.