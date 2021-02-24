The Stage Door presents live entertainment

ELKO – Elko and the rest of the world have had a limited live entertainment scene for nearly a year since the pandemic crushed most opportunities for social interaction. However, artists are creative people and the owners of a local entertainment business, The Stage Door, are providing a brand new and safety-conscious opportunity to enjoy theater.

“We are bringing together live theatre, superhero bingo and original superhero costumes for an evening of laughs, prizes, cocktails and justice,” said co-owner Emily Anderson.

Local actors have been rehearsing the one-act “The Adventures of Captain Neato Man,” for a few weeks now, according to Anderson. The play was written by Timothy Harris and is being directed by Anderson and Rebecca Vorwaller.

“At The Stage Door we are working on bringing in and producing great events for the Elko area,” Anderson said. “The pandemic has hit the arts hard and we are working on providing and reliving an outlet for artists and audience members.”