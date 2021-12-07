The Terrace at Ruby View COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic

ELKO -- The Terrace at Ruby View, OptimU Medicine and Immunize Nevada are partnering to host a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic in Elko for those aged 5 and up from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the senior center.

No appointments are necessary and no insurance is required. The federal government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine for free to everyone living in the United States, regardless of immigration or health insurance status.

Masks must be worn at all times. All surfaces will be sanitized and social distancing will be practiced to ensure the safety of clinic attendees. The Terrace at Ruby View is located at 1795 Ruby View Drive.

"Widespread vaccination will end this pandemic, the way it ended smallpox, polio and measles," stated Immunize Nevada. "Immunization with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is a critical component of the state and country’s strategy to reduce COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths."

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at nvcovidfighter.org or by calling 1-800-401-0946. For more information about Immunize Nevada visit www.immunizenevada.org.

