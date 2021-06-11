TUSCARORA – Join artists, ranchers and others in Tuscarora for a large community event on June 19.

The Tuscarora Pottery School, Friends of Tuscarora Independence Valley and the Tuscarora Ladies Club are partnering to host this fun-filled day.

The Tuscarora Experience is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19, 2021. The event celebrates the vibrant spirit of the Independence Valley and the 55th anniversary of the Tuscarora Pottery School.

The school will feature hand-crafted work from gallery teachers. Artwork by Dennis Parks, Ben Parks, Ron Arthaud, Elaine Parks, Goedele Vanhille, Jerry Hendershot and Gail Rappa will be raffled. Plein air painter Ron Arthaud will give a demonstration.

Former Tuscarora Pottery School students will demonstrate wheel throwing. There will also be a raku fundraiser. Participants will be able to glaze a ceramic piece and watch it get raku-fired.

Historian Jan Petersen will be giving a tour of the Tuscarora Cemetery, which has much historical significance.

Society Hall will be open and folks can visit to see other historical information about the community and its heyday as one of Nevada's leading mining towns.