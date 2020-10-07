'The War of the Worlds' to thrill Elko radio listeners

ELKO -- Ghost Light Productions and Elko Broadcasting Company will present a live radio broadcast event at 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
Lock your doors, hug your children, and grab your tin foil hats! Members of Ghostlight Productions will be re-enacting “The War of the Worlds” live at Elko Broadcasting. Gather around the radio for an old-fashioned Halloween scare. “The War of the Worlds” is adapted by Howard E. Koch and is based on the H.G. Wells classic novel.
“In 1938, Orson Wells terrorized the air waves when he performed a live radio production of ‘The War of the Worlds,’ and we intend to follow in his footsteps,” wrote Emily Anderson, Ghostlight Productions executive director. “Our live broadcast will be complete with chilling breaking news, updates on the state of the nation and live Foley sound effects.”
Tune in to KELK 1240 AM or 95.9F M for this live, theatrical radio event produced by special arrangement by Play Scripts Inc. Visit ghostlightproductionsnevada.com for more information or if you wish to donate and support this nonprofit theatre company during this trying time for the arts.
Elko local Caleb Tapia is directing the production.
