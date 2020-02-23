The weather week ahead
The weather week ahead

Sunday forecast
ELKO – Dry weather with above-normal temperatures dominate the forecast this week, although a front will cool things off briefly on Monday and Tuesday.

“A cold front will move through the area tonight and into Monday morning bringing a few light snow showers to northern Elko County,” stated the National Weather Service. “Breezy northwest winds are expected on Monday, with a bit cooler temperatures for Monday and Tuesday.”

Elko’s high on Sunday is expected to top out at 58 degrees under sunny skies. A light west wind will increase to 10-15 mph as the front approaches.

High temperatures will drop into the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday, then warm back up on Wednesday and could reach 60 by Friday.

Normal highs this time of year are in the mid-40s.

February continues to be short on precipitation at .16 of an inch, compared with an average mark of .65.

