Thief steals luggage with valuables

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
WEST WENDOVER — Fernando S. Salgado, 28, of Wendover, Utah, was arrested at around 4:40 p.m. July 11 at West Wendover Blvd.
According to West Wendover Police Lt. Brad Hillaker, on July 10, a citizen left personal items in a rental car and failed to lock the vehicle while he visited a casino.
When he returned he found his suitcase, backpack and a number of expensive electronic items had been taken from the car.
Hillaker said officers identified Salgado from surveillance video.
He is known to have a history of theft.
Officers later spotted Salgado in the vicinity and arrested him.
Salgado was charged with theft of an item(s) worth $3,500 or greater, burglary and being a habitual criminal of violent crime.
Andrew Haga
Ashlee L. Maple
Craig W. Huff
Jeremy R. Powell
Joel S. Varnum
Kenton B. Withers
Nicole M. Guerrero
Patrick J. Montross
Richard D. Santos Jr.
Shanece I. Hayes
Shawn A. Kooi
Tanna M. Durant
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.