Thief steals luggage with valuables

WEST WENDOVER — Fernando S. Salgado, 28, of Wendover, Utah, was arrested at around 4:40 p.m. July 11 at West Wendover Blvd.

According to West Wendover Police Lt. Brad Hillaker, on July 10, a citizen left personal items in a rental car and failed to lock the vehicle while he visited a casino.

When he returned he found his suitcase, backpack and a number of expensive electronic items had been taken from the car.

Hillaker said officers identified Salgado from surveillance video.

He is known to have a history of theft.

Officers later spotted Salgado in the vicinity and arrested him.

Salgado was charged with theft of an item(s) worth $3,500 or greater, burglary and being a habitual criminal of violent crime.

Bail: $40,000

