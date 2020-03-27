Third coronavirus case confirmed in Elko County

ELKO -- A third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) has been reported to Elko County from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.
The news comes just a day after Elko County Health Officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam, warned the community not to get complacent.
The third positive case is stable and self-isolating at home. The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent community spread of the virus. Due to medical privacy requirements, no further information about the case will be released.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as someone who was within approximately 6 feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time. Close contact can occur while caring for or living with someone. Health care workers who care for patients are also at higher risk.
The two cases reported last Thursday are stable. They continue to be self-isolated and are being monitored by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline or their health care provider to identify the safest way to receive care.
It is understandable that people who are sick may want to be tested for COVID-19. However, not everyone who feels ill needs to be tested. Health care providers determine who should be tested based on an individual’s specific symptoms and circumstances.
People who have mild symptoms such as a cough or fever should stay home and away from other people.
The hotline can be reached by calling 775-777-2507 or by sending a text or e-mail to covid19@elkocountynv.net.
