Third coronavirus death in Humboldt County, 6 new cases

ELKO – Health officials in Winnemucca reported Humboldt County’s third coronavirus death over the weekend and six new cases, bringing the total to 50.
The man in his 60s was one of Humboldt County’s previously confirmed cases; he was hospitalized at the time of his death.
On Sunday, Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Charles Stringham said, “I am very sorry to share that a third member of our community died from coronavirus this morning. I hope that as a community, we can feel the weight of this death, the sorrow of this family’s loss, and the role we all play in helping to stop this virus’s spread.”
He continued, “I ask that every single person in our community join with me in our aggressive fight against this virus. If you are not yet engaged in doing the right things, all of us desperately need your help.”
Stringham asked that everyone stay at least six feet away from others, wash their hands frequently, and wear a mask in public at all times. He also asked that residents not visit family or friends who are sick or in respiratory isolation.
“It’s human nature to want to comfort those in distress, but those visits will only continue to spread this virus,” he said. “Please call, text, Facetime or send a card, but do not visit in person.”
The county reported five additional cases on Saturday and one on Sunday.
The newest case is a man in his 20s who is a close contact of a previously reported case. He is self-isolating at home. Of the 49 previously reported cases, 10 have recovered, two are hospitalized, 34 are self-isolating at home, and three have died.
Humboldt County currently has 37 active cases.
Stringham announced Sunday that he has assembled a “Fast Team,” a local group of professionals with experience in law enforcement, emergency response dispatch and community paramedicine, to streamline the process of receiving COVID-19 case data and quickly getting people into isolation.
“During the first weeks of our campaign against this virus, we frequently found that by the time we learned of positive test results, those patients had already infected many other people,” said Stringham. “We came to realize that the process of receiving test results and making contact with infected patients needed to be hastened.”
The team makes daily contact with those in isolation to ask about symptoms, status, compliance, and other related issues; the team also investigates cases where the origin of contact is unknown.
“This team’s job is to help diminish our overall public health threat,” he said.
Coronavirus cases in northeastern Nevada remained stable over the weekend. Elko County has seen 15, Lander County seven, White Pine County three, and Eureka County zero.
The number of deaths in Nevada climbed to 262 over the weekend, with a total of 5,426 cases.
