Third coronavirus death in Humboldt County, 6 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Health officials in Winnemucca reported Humboldt County’s third coronavirus death over the weekend and six new cases, bringing the total to 50.

The man in his 60s was one of Humboldt County’s previously confirmed cases; he was hospitalized at the time of his death.

On Sunday, Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Charles Stringham said, “I am very sorry to share that a third member of our community died from coronavirus this morning. I hope that as a community, we can feel the weight of this death, the sorrow of this family’s loss, and the role we all play in helping to stop this virus’s spread.”

He continued, “I ask that every single person in our community join with me in our aggressive fight against this virus. If you are not yet engaged in doing the right things, all of us desperately need your help.”

Stringham asked that everyone stay at least six feet away from others, wash their hands frequently, and wear a mask in public at all times. He also asked that residents not visit family or friends who are sick or in respiratory isolation.

“It’s human nature to want to comfort those in distress, but those visits will only continue to spread this virus,” he said. “Please call, text, Facetime or send a card, but do not visit in person.”