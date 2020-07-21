Thirsty man jailed on $50,000 bail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man who entered the CVS store for a couple of beers ended up at the Elko County Jail.

Jerrit K. Winegardner, 28, was arrested Saturday morning at CVS for attempted robbery.

According to the Elko Police Department, Winegardner entered the beer cooler at the store and was seen putting one beer in a bag and another in his pants.

A female employ confronted him and he started yelling at her, so she took her phone out and began recording the encounter. Police said he then “smacked her in the face,” knocking her glasses off and her phone out of her hand.

Winegardner then left the store without the beers.

Police were called and found him in the parking lot when they arrived.

Winegardner was booked on a charge of attempted robbery with bail listed at $50,000.

Love 0 Funny 7 Wow 4 Sad 0 Angry 3