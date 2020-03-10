Three arrested on Ely prison drug smuggling charges

ELY – Three people have been arrested in an alleged plot to smuggle more than 100 grams of methamphetamine to inmates in Ely.
The plan was to smuggle the drugs into the Ely Conservation Camp, with the intent for inmates to then smuggle them into the Ely State Prison, according to prison officials.
Working with Nevada Department of Corrections Office investigators, detectives with the Nevada Division of Investigations conducted surveillance operations, tracking three people from the Las Vegas area to the Ely area on March 5.
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper located the vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 near the Ely Conservation Camp. The vehicle was stopped by NHP and the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office based on an NDI search warrant.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., 19-year-old Stephanie Pineda, 21-year-old Nayade Figuerdo-Serpa, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested and approximately 4.67 ounces (132 grams) of methamphetamine were recovered.
Pineda and Figuerdo-Serpa were booked into the White Pine County Jail for trafficking a controlled substance, methamphetamine, attempt furnishing controlled substance to a state prisoner, and one count of transporting a controlled substance.
Each is being held on $500,000 bail.
The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Elko Juvenile Detention Center.
Agencies involved in the operation were the Nevada Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General, Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigative Division, Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, and Nevada Highway Patrol.
The Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force consists of the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division, Nevada Department of Corrections, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The Task Force is funded in part by the Justice Assistant Grant.