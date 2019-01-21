ELKO – A wet storm brought snow on top of rain overnight, making travel hazardous across northeastern Nevada.
The Nevada Highway Patrol reported crashes on Mountain City Highway at about 1:30 a.m., on Interstate 80 about 10 miles east of Elko at 6:15 a.m., and on the Eureka Highway at 7:15 a.m.
At 10 a.m. chains or snow tires were still required on the Tuscarora Highway and on Mountain City Highway in the Wildhorse area.
Adverse driving conditions were reported on most other roadways, with the exception of Interstate 80 between Elko and Pequop Summit.
A winter weather advisory was in effect through 4 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service forecast for the work week ahead calls for clear skies and highs in the mid-30s.
