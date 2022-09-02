Three die in SUV collision south of Battle Mountain

ELKO – Three people died and three were injured in a late-night collision on State Route 305 about seven miles south of Battle Mountain.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 21. Preliminary investigation determined a Kia SUV was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of the Kia, Yurinia Ramirez, 35, of Estacada, Oregon, and a female juvenile passenger in the Kia succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, Jarrett MacDonald, 26, of Bremerton, Washington, was unrestrained in the vehicle and completely ejected. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two male juvenile passengers and a female juvenile passenger, all in the Kia, were transported for medical treatment with varying degrees of injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

This marks the Northern Command East’s 23rd fatal crash for 2022 resulting in 27 fatalities.