Three more Elko County schools affected by COVID-19

“Your in-school curriculum and your online curriculum are not cohesive,” Baldwin said, stating she would consider removing her children from the school district if things did not improve. “I will not let my children be part of the dumbest generation, the least educated generation, in the last century.”

Sarah Martin said she agreed with Baldwin, describing how one of her two children was in school for seven days before being excluded from classes. She explained her decision to pull them both out of school because one child was not receiving assignments online, and another refused to wear a face covering in school.

“One minute you have to put a mask on because there’s this huge virus coming from you, then you have to stay home, but this week you can come back,” Martin said. “You’re letting the state mess with these kids’ mentality, and it’s not OK.”

“This is not fair to them. It is screwing with their brains, more than sitting at home,” she said, adding they were homeschooled last year. ”Going back and forth is not OK.”