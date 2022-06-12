Three more fires in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Three new wildland fires have been reported in the Elko District over the weekend, in addition to three small blazes on Thursday.

On Friday evening a little over 11 acres burned near Izzenhood Ranch about 20 miles north of Battle Mountain. The fire was fully controlled by Saturday morning.

Two fires were reported along U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells. The Tobar Fire burned about 2 acres and the Clover Fire burned 1.6 acres.

Three wildland fires were also reported Thursday in the Elko District, burning a total of less than one acre.

The largest on Pequop Summit burned three-quarters of an acre. Half an acre burned in the hills about four miles north of Oasis. Both fires started on federal land.

A tenth of an acre burned in east Elko along Manzanita Drive.

Warm, windy weather continued on Sunday but the only Red Flag warnings were in central and southern Nevada. Elko County and the rest of northern Nevada were under a wind advisory, with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Winds up to 30 mph are forecast for Monday along with much cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the mid-60s, compared with mid to upper 80s on Sunday and mi-90s on Saturday.

Ely, Eureka and Tonopah each set record highs on Saturday.

