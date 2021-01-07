Three more virus deaths in Elko County

ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported Wednesday in Elko County, a day in which the death toll reached a new record high across the state.

Elko County reported the deceased as an Elko woman in her 80s, a Spring Creek man in his 70s, and a Highland Manor resident in her 80s.

There have been five deaths in Elko County since Monday. Added to the 34 from 2020, the total is now 39.

Hospitalizations increased to 18 on Wednesday. The Nevada Hospital Association reported there are currently 1,919 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

There were an additional 1,938 new cases of coronavirus and 60 deaths in Nevada on Wednesday.

The state’s COVID-19 response team reported that 39,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Tuesday.

“This includes almost 1,000 second-doses, completed in the past two days, for Nevadans who were the first to be immunized in December,” stated the task force.

“The United States is rolling out a two-dose vaccine to everyone in the nation who wants it and at this time only a limited amount is available. Local partners are doing the best they can and deserve a lot of credit for the work being done. The team is always re-evaluating how the state can assist further.”