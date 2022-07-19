Three small fires on Monday; thunderstorms possible Tuesday

ELKO – Monday’s weather produced more rain than lightning, with three small blazes in the Elko District each burning only a tenth of an acre.

Two of the fires were at Wood Hills south of Wells; the third was in Kittridge Canyon.

Despite significant winds, a large fire at the edge of the Humboldt National Forest in Elko County was held within its 21,440-acre perimeter. The Wildcat Fire is now 55% contained.

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported. Crews are continuing mop up interior heat and have begun suppression repair in the interior of the fire. Continued hot and dry conditions with erratic and gusty winds remain a concern for the Incident Management Team.

There are 312 personnel on the incident staffing: 9 Crews, 11 Engines, 5 Dozers, 2 Water Tenders, 5 helicopters a few local VFD personnel assisting.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday under drier conditions than Monday, although there could be moderate to heavy shower activity across southeastern Elko County, White Pine County and southern Eureka County.